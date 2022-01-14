3 in court for allegedly stealing diesel in the Volta Region

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 January 2022

Two employees of First Sky Company on Wednesday appeared before Kpando Circuit Court, for siphoning a total of 400 liters of diesel from vehicles belonging to the company.



They are Ismaila Abdul, 32, and Fuseini Masawudu, alias Baba, 25, a water tanker driver and grader operator respectively.



The suspects, who are workers of the company, which is constructing a stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road between Peki-Adzokoe and Have, in the Volta Region, pleaded not guilty to stealing.



Also in the dock was Richard Kumah Dandzo, 31, a ‘trotro’ driver, who pleaded not guilty to dishonestly receiving.



Presenting the facts, Inspector Henry Doku told the court presided over by Mr Francis Asong Abuago that on December 31, 2021, a site manager of the company received information that Abdul and Masawudu siphoned diesel from the water tanker and the grader they were assigned to, at the site, near Kpeve.



According to the prosecution, when the manager went to the site, he found that diesel worth GH¢2,880 had been stolen from the tanker and the grader.



A report was made to the Kpeve police, leading to the arrest of the two drivers of the company, Insp. Doku said.



Insp. Doku said that during investigations, it emerged that the two drivers sold a quantity of stolen fuel to Dandzo and that led to his arrest.



The court heard that although Abdul and Masawudu denied knowledge of how the diesel was siphoned from their respective vehicles in their caution statements, Dandzo admitted buying diesel from them on four occasions.



The accused were each admitted to bail in the sum GH¢12,000 with two sureties, and they would reappear in court on January 27.