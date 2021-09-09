3 illegal miners die in collapsed galamsey pit in Eastern Region

Regional News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

A mining pit that caved in at Akyem Apinamang in the Eastern Region has killed 3 illegal miners.



The deceased; 2 males and a female, were identified as Yaw Ntiamoah, Yaw Bismark, and Akosua Asantewaa.



Assembly member for Akyem Apinamang, John Boakye, was said to have been the one to report the incident to the police after it happened.



The police, upon arrival, saw the dead bodies covered with leaves, TheGhanareport stated.



The bodies have been deposited at the Saint Dominic’s Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh, told the media that the incident is being investigated.