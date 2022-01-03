3 days into 2022 and these 3 names have already made history

General News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's barely a week into the new year but drama you can say doesn’t really need a specified time to rear its head.



And as we know, in Ghana, once you are in the news, you will trend very very well.



So there already have been a number of things happening just these past days but some of these have caught the attention of Ghanaians on a different level.

They involve personalities we all know.



In this list, we tell you why these 3 personalities have been trending for the past 3 days.



Nigel Gaisie and Umofia:



Probably the biggest trend since we entered the new year. The name Umofia emerged after Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Chapel Hill, Prophet Nigel Gaisie gave prophecies about a country he said God had revealed to him.



He however emphasized that because of certain repressions going on, the focus of the prophecies was for the nation Umofia rather than Ghana.



These prophecies however had elements including names of regions, towns, political parties, institutions and the likes, that could very easily be related to the Ghanaian nation.



This turn of events was mostly due to a caution given through a release by the police service against utterances at church services that have the tendency of causing fear and panic.



Bawumia:



Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia took over the news after he visited some churches in Kumasi, on the last day of 2021 to fellowship during their watch night services.



The Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, with his wife, Samira, visited several churches during which he preached and urged for religious tolerance among Ghanaians.



“I am a Muslim, but I am comfortable being in a church, because we all believe in God of Isaac, Jacob, and Jesus Christ. For us, as Christians and Muslims, we have so many things in common that bind us together.



We all believe in God the Father Almighty and the miraculous virgin birth of Jesus Christ.



“Let us all, whether Christian or Muslim or whatever religious persuasion, work together, live peacefully together and pray for each other and our dear nation,” he urged whilst delivering a speech at the St. Peters Cathedral in Kumasi.

His name hasn’t been off the lips of some Ghanaians, particularly some NDC activists, following this.



Whilst some questioned the rationale for his visit, others suggested it was to score political points whilst some others dug up his past and presented it to him.



In a specific tweet by an aide to Former President, John Dramani Mahama, James Agyenim-Boateng described as hypocritical, the vice president’s actions, considering he subtly lambasted his boss – John Mahama, for attending a Muslim event some months ago.



During the said event, Bawumia in making comments after Mahama remarked that having shown dexterity at knowing the tenets of Islam in his speech, John Mahama may as well revert to Islam, jokingly referring to him as 'Mallam John.'

It is in light of this that Mr. Agyenim Boateng took to his Twitter page to write;



"A man who mocks another for attending an Islamic programme cannot be celebrated for attending Christian programmes. Neither can he be described as having an admirable sense of religious tolerance. Stop the hypocrisy!".



Shatta Wale:



Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been trending since he made some rather wild comments at the Freedom Concert on December 25, 2021.



The artiste is said to have described Nigerian artistes as ‘stupid’ for suggesting he couldn’t pull the crowd during his performance.



“Do know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools?

"They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. F***(sic) Nigeria,” Shatta Wale is quoted to have said.



Following this, he has been ‘hit’ by a number of Nigerian artistes who found his comments offensive. The latest to have joined the fray, creating a banter between the two, is Burna Boy.



The two have since been at each other’s throats, hurling invectives at each other.