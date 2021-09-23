3 busted for faking 'pregnant' woman's kidnapping

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The police in Takoradi has arrested three persons suspected to have conspired with lost-but-found woman Josephine Panyin Mensah, over her disappearance and alleged pregnancy.



The police, in a statement, noted that for a number of years, the regional command has recorded several false kidnapping cases in which people conspired to create “self-kidnapping” incidents to make money out of ransoms.



Josephine Panyin Mensah, the victim, who allegedly got kidnapped, is now a suspect, said the police.



The police further noted that medical experts have concluded that Mrs Mensah was never pregnant.



According to the law enforcement agency, Mrs Mensah, during her interrogation, mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment but medical records at the facility suggest that she visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year.



Meanwhile, the family of Mrs Mensah are asking the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, to retract and apologise for claiming their relative falsified her pregnancy and alleged kidnapping.



The family insist she was pregnant at the time of her abduction.