3 brothers drown at Odo River at Barekese in the Ashanti Region

Regional News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Three (3) brothers have drowned at the Odo river at Barekese in the Atwima Nwabiagya Atwima Nwabiagya South District in the Ashanti Region, MyNewsGh.com reports.



An eyewitness Paul Knitoh who confirmed the unfortunate incident revealed that the bodies of two have been recovered while efforts are underway to find the third person with the support of divers.



According to him, the deceased between the ages of nine and eleven and brothers had gone to the river to swim but got drowned after they attempted to rescue one who was drowning.



The bodies of the two have since been deposited at the Offinso Government Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.