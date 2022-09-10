3 arrested over gruesome murder of girl, 15

General News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The police in the Ashanti Region have picked up three suspects in connection with the suspected murder of a 15-year-old at Konongo.



The body of the 15-year-old girl, Regina Sarfo was found in the bush at Ahenbronum, a suburb of Konongo, in the early hours of Thursday (September 8, 2022).



The body was half naked and had wounds on the left side of the stomach, suspected to have been inflicted with a knife.



There was also blood oozing out of her mouth.



Two pieces of wood had been stuck in the mouth when the police picked it up.



In a press statement, the Ashanti Regional Police Command said through police intelligence, three suspects have been picked up and are currently assisting with investigations.



The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Godwin Ahianyo said the Regional Command has also met with the family of the deceased.



He said clinical psychologists from the police were also providing psychological support to the family to cope with the incident.