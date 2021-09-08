3 arrested over alleged murder of Oppong Memorial SHS student

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:



The Bekwai Divisional Police Command has apprehended three young boys for their involvement in the alleged murder of a 21-year-old final student of the Oppong Memorial Senior High School.



DSP Teddy Damptey Brown, Bekwai Divisional Police Commander, speaking to GhanaWeb said the police arrested the suspect from hideout upon a tip-off.



The three persons are Solomon Nimako, a 17-year-old JHS 3 student, Richard Nkrumah, a 15-year-old JHS 2 student, and a 16-year-old Albert Opoku who also happen to be a final year JHS student.



DSP Damptey added that 15-year-old Richard Nkrumah confirmed using a broken bottle to stab the late Richard Appiah.



Meanwhile three other suspects identified as Kofi Nti, Ramsay Okyere, and Kofi Atta are on the run.



Background



Richard Kofi Appiah, a final year student of the Oppong Memorial Senior High School (OMESS) at Kokofu near Bekwai of the Ashanti Region was stabbed to death by a group of young men on Saturday night. Richard met his untimely death during a scuffle.



The body has since been kept at the Bekwai Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.