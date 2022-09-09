3 arrested in connection with murder of 15-year-old girl at Konongo

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested 3 persons over the suspected murder of a 15-year-old.



The body, according to the police, was found in a bush.



“The police have arrested three (3) suspects who are currently assisting investigation into the murder of a 15-year-old girl at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.



The body of the deceased, identified as Regina Sarfo, was found dumped in a bush at Ahenbrom, a suburb of Konongo on September 8, 2022,” the police statement said.



GA/DA