3 arrested for allegedly murdering 15-year-old girl in Konongo

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Regina Sarfo, a 15-year-old girl at Ahenbrom in Konongo, Ashanti Region.



The three suspects are currently assisting the Police, with investigations into the murder of the girl.



The body of the girl was found on Thursday, 8 September 2022, dumped in a bush at Ahenbrom, a suburb of Konongo.



Forensic examination by crime scene expects was conducted, and the body of the girl was sent to the Stewards Hospital Morgue for autopsy and preservation.



The Police Regional Command has since met with the family of the deceased while the Inspector–General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has sympathised with the family on phone.



The IGP also assured the family of the necessary support from the Police.



Police clinical psychologists have since begun offering psychosocial support to the family as investigations still continue.