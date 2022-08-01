3 KNUST students hospitalized after road accident on campus

General News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

At least three people believed to be students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are receiving treatment at the hospital after their vehicle got involved in an accident on campus.



The accident which occurred around 6 pm on the Brunei-Katanga road involved a white Toyota Corolla with registration number AW 5652-21 and a yet-to-be-identified vehicle.



“They embarked on a speed race on the Brunei road”, an eyewitness who was on a bicycle at the time told dailymailgh.com. “So the driver of the Toyota Corolla engaged in a wrongful overtaking hitting the barriers in the process. The car somersaulted three times.”



The police and University authorities have been informed of this development.



In March 2021, three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) died in separate accidents on campus Saturday.



University authorities said the first incident happened after a vehicle carrying at least five occupants got involved in an accident about 3 a.m. local time.



Two of them were confirmed dead while the others, including a University of Ghana student, were responding to treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



“They crushed into a tree by the roadside [on campus] and two of them lost their lives”, a University Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Beckoe told Accra-based JoyNews.



A committee was set up to investigate the incident.