3 Bueman SHS students feared dead in accident

Regional News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Three students of Bueman Senior High School in the Oti Region are feared dead and several injured after they were involved in an accident.



Their bus was involved in the accident on the Jasikan-Hohoe road after the vehicle developed a fault on Friday, January 28.



“As we speak we have about three of the students in the Hospital, we understand they are from Bueman Senior High School," an eyewitness told TV3.



The bus burst a tyre and skidded off the road, the eyewitness added.



The victims were rushed to the Hohoe Government Hospital for medical attention.