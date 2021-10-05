3,770 Techiman residents vaccinated against Coronavirus

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

The Techiman Municipal Health Directorate (MHD) in the Bono East Region has vaccinated 3,770 persons against COVID-19 during the first phase of the exercise.



Residents of the municipality received jabs for the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, from September 27 to 29, this year.



Dr. Kwabena Fosuhene Kusi, Techiman Municipal Director of Health Service, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, on Monday, said the exercise was conducted at eight centers.



He said that the MHD recorded 1,640 persons during the administration of the first dose of the vaccine and 21 persons in the second dose, totalling 1,661, on the first day.



Dr. Kusi noted that on the second day, the MHD recorded 1614 persons for the first dose and 18 persons for the second dose, totalling 1,632.



“We registered 473 persons for the first dose and four persons for the second dose making 477”, the Director said.



Dr. Kusi indicated that the coverage pair vaccine recorded during the three days vaccination exercise was 100 percent.



He said the vaccination took place at centers, including Kenten market, Takofiano Chief Palace and Hansua Roman Catholic Church premise, James Town Apenteng Primary School, Bronkyempem Hall, Community Center, and the Municipal Health Directorate.



Dr. Kusi said that the second phase of the exercise was scheduled to come off on Monday and Tuesday across 15 centers in the Techiman municipality.



“COVID -19 is real and has no respect for any person. The third wave is more deadly. Let us all continue with the strict adherence of the preventive measures after taking the jabs”, he advised.



Dr. Kusi cautioned that though active cases in the municipality has reduced drastically from 23 to one as of last Friday, residents of the area must not lose their guard on the pandemic.