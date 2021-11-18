2nd stage of 2021 Skilled Artisans Project kickstarts in Central Region

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: GNPC Foundation

The GNPC Foundation’s livelihood empowerment programme, the Skilled Artisan Project (SAP) 2021, has entered the second stage with some 444 trained artisans from across the Central Region sponsored to take the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) certification exams.



The examination which started on Tuesday 16th November 2021 at various NVTI designated centres across the region is expected to end on Friday 19th November 2021

The 2021 SAP began with the registration and enrollment of trainee artisans in 6 regions namely, Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Central, Western and Western North regions.



Having undergone refresher training in various modules in plumbing, fashion, carpentry, auto-mechanics, general electrical, and aluminium fabrication among others, the Foundation is supporting the examination of the artisans to ensure their standardization and qualification for the world of work.











The programme will further provide soft skills training in standards of business and entrepreneurship. The Business Advisory Centre (BAC) of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), will take them through course models such as Book-keeping, Marketing/ Sales, Branding, Customer Relations, Attitude to Work, Safety at Work and Entrepreneurship.









After a successful programme, the artisans will undergo a graduation ceremony where each would be handed a set of tools relevant to their skills to help set them up for their entrepreneurial journeys.



Trainee artisan sponsored by GNPC in the other 5 regions for the 2021 program will undergo the same processes in due course.









