2nd phase of public health facilities disinfection exercise begins

Health News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: Pest and Vector Control Association of Ghana

Pest and Vector Control Association of Ghana (PEVAG) has begun its second phase of disinfection of public health facilities across the country.



The nationwide exercise, which kick-started at the Tema General Hospital (TGH) on Friday, November 5, 2021, is aimed at supporting the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.



It is targeted at making government hospitals safe for health workers and the general public who largely patronise these facilities.



The exercise forms part of PEVAG’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), meaning that the cost is being borne by members of PEVAG.



At the Tema General Hospital, the PEVAG disinfection crew disinfected the Infectious Disease Centre (otherwise known as the COVID Centre) and the Eye Centre of the facility.



All touchable surfaces at the two facilities including door handles, beds, medical devices and equipment were thoroughly disinfected.



Briefing the media, the Executive Secretary of PEVAG, Francis Yegi Albright, said his outfit was motivated to undertake this second operation because the government alone cannot fight the COVID war.



"...we are here to support the Tema General Hospital as a public health institution with all the logistics and all the chemicals to disinfect its Covid Centre and other units,” he explained.



According to him, this was not the first time PEVAG was disinfecting the hospital, adding that "we have been doing it and we will continue to do it."



He added that public health facilities in the other remaining regions will be benefiting from PEVAG’s free disinfection operation.



"Next week, we will be going to the Volta Region to help disinfect Keta Government Hospital," he disclosed.



Mr Albright said the exercise was to demonstrate to the government and Ghanaians that PEVAG was committed to the Covid fight.



However, he said it was worrying that many Ghanaians have let down their guard so far as the Covid protocols were concerned.



"….so you see, now people gather with no nose masks on, lack of social distancing, no hand sanitising as we used to do,” he bemoaned.



He attributed this situation to the mindset of many Ghanaians that the virus was no more.



"But the reality is that even as at yesterday, there was a strong surge in Europe, and we need to be ready and know that the disease is still around," he warned.



In this regard, he underscored the need for Ghanaians to take seriously the Covid protocols.



While reiterating the need for continued adherence to the Covid protocols, Mr Albright also encouraged Ghanaians to avail themselves to be vaccinated.



"We also need to intensify education on the Covid protocols. It should not be the responsibility of Ghana Health Service alone, we must all join in the Covid battle," he urged.



As an association that was birthed over a year ago in the midst of Covid-19, he explained that PEVAG brings together all players in the pest and vector control space in the country to standardise their operations.



…and since last year, we have been supporting the government in its fight against Covid-19,” he said.



The Head of Clinical Care of Tema General Hospital, Dr Agustine Quarshie, expressed the hospital’s gratitude to PEVAG members for the gesture.



“Last year, you came around and disinfected all our wards and you have done it again this year. We are so grateful,” he gladly expressed.



He admitted that though the Covid cases have come down there was still the need to “prepare for more cases.”



“You know we are moving into Christmas, people are travelling so we can expect anything,” he noted.



Dr Quarshie was upbeat that PEVAG’s relationship with the hospital will not wither but grow stronger.



He indicated that constant disinfection was very crucial, stating that “we need to clear the viruses from time to time as one patient can re-infect the whole place.”



He admitted that the disinfection exercise by PEVAG will save the hospital some significant amount of money which would have been used for the operation.