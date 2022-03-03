2nd edition of study abroad fair to be held in Accra

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Education giant, Excel- Plus Education will host it's Second edition of the Study Abroad Fair on March 21st, 2022 at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra, the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.



The fair which aims to partner institutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany to give a vast opportunity to Ghanaian students to meet representatives from various institutions to get firsthand information directly from the schools concerning fees, scholarships opportunities, programs, accommodation, and work opportunities after school and many others.



Speaking to the media, Head of Business and Operations at Excel- Plus Education, Joseph Quainoo says, this privilege will enable most students to have direct access to certain important briefings to guide them in terms of choosing better education abroad.



According to him, this chance is to bring quality education and other opportunities to the doorstep of every young Ghanaian who wants to travel abroad for quality education.



" I am humbled to create such wonderful opportunities for free to my colleague brothers and sisters who seek to study abroad. I hope this privilege will go a long way to assist everyone who participate to get firsthand information about most institutions outside to enable them make the right choice ", he said.



Joseph Quainoo also took the opportunity to explain to the general public that, Excel- Plus Education will provide *free* students counselling, placement of students, applications, fees information, pre- department briefing, visa counseling and many others.



Excel- Plus Education is a reputable organization that represents international Universities with partners across the globe.



The company has assisted thousands of students across Ghana and the African continent with the aim of providing quality education for a better future