2nd Young African Leaders Summit 2021 to kick off in Accra

Regional News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: Young Global Leaders Network

Hundreds of aspiring young leaders, young leaders, students, politicians, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across Africa will on the 25th to 27th November 2021 gather in Accra, Ghana for the Young African Leaders Summit 2021.



The summit, a three-day continental event designed by Young Global Leaders Network will empower youth-led solutions and provide a unique platform for youth leaders and aspiring youth leaders to exchange experience and ideas and empower participants to possess the tools needed to realize their vision for a better community.



The summit also creates a platform where about 200 young leaders and aspiring young leaders on the continent will discuss and formulate solutions to some of Africa’s pressing and emerging problems. The summit is also aimed at building and enhancing the capacity of attendees, providing mentorship, and

empowering young aspiring leaders or attendees.



Participants will engage on issues ranging from leadership, entrepreneurship, women empowerment, climate change, Agripreneurship, youth policies, and sustainable development goals.



The Summit which will involve delegates from all African countries, shall collate ideas from some of the continent’s finest youth figures and aggregate them into relevant themes able to shape policy on the continent. It is also intended to be a platform for cross-country idea-sharing and assimilation and an

opportunity to bridge the identity gap that is often perceived to exist within the youthful population of Africa.



Delegates will work together to draft the Africa Youth Manifesto 2021, a declaration that will be submitted to Heads of States & the African Union.

The summit will be hosted in Accra, Ghana under the theme “African Youth Transforming VISION & iDEAS into ACTION” which is slated for 25, 26, and 27 November 2021 at the Accra International Conference Centre and Online.



The summit will be graced by some of the continent's finest young leaders and professionals. Some of the high-profile personalities gracing this year’s summit are Mustapha Yusif, Minister of Youth and Sports, Republic of Ghana, H.E. Former Minister Filsan Abdullahi, Ministry of Women, Children, and Youth, Republic of Ethiopia, Hon. Dr Kirsty Leigh Coventry, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Republic of Zimbabwe, Hon. Daniel Obal, Senior Presidential Aide in charge of Youth Affairs to H.E. President of the Republic of Uganda, Hon. Yar Telar Ring Deng, Member of Parliament, Yirel West Constituency, Republic

of South Sudan, Chantel Yelu Mulop, Special Advisor to the Head of State in charge of Youth and the Fight Against Violence against women, Senator Millicent Omanga, Republic of Kenya, Advocate Ayuel David Machar of South Sudan, Christopher Seagateng, Botswana National Youth Council Board. The Republic of

Botswana, Mr. Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Investor and Entrepreneur, Founder of Salt Media GH, Elinam Horgli, Deputy Managing Director, J.K Horgli Transport and Co Ltd., Eric Edem Agbana, Youth Activist, Gonaya Monei Sethora, Botswana Trade Representative to Ghana, Botswana Honorary Consulate Accra Office, Bernard Oduro Takyi, Entrepreneur and Ghanaian Politician, Thomas Okyere, Consul of

Botswana to Ghana, Kofi Amoa-Abban, CEO of Rigworld Group, Nana Frimpomaa Arhin, Private Sector Development Advisor, Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, Gloria Boye-Doku, Partner at eloitte, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Head of Operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Oando.



Trading, Charlot Magayi of Kenya, Jasmine Kanon-Ikurusi Wigodo.

The summit will see some exceptional young leaders across Africa being decorated and awarded with the Africa Youth Badge. Personalities to be celebrated and awarded at the summit include H.E. Former Minister Filsan Abdullahi, Ministry of Women, Children, and Youth, Republic of Ethiopia, Hon. Dr Kirsty Leigh Coventry, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Republic of Zimbabwe, Mr Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Investor and Entrepreneur, Founder of Salt Media GH, and many more.



Summit Partners and sponsors include RwandAir, Kud’s original puff puff, Taragon Edge, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Sapphire Community Group, UK, UNYA-GH, Kofi Abban Foundation, and many more.



For more details, please visit – www.yalsummit.co.

You can still register to attend – www.yalsummit.co



