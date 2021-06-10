29th Anniversary: NDC remains most successful party in Ghana - Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Thursday, 10 June 2021

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has described his party as the greatest in the political history of Ghana.



He made this statement at an event to commemorate the party’s 29th anniversary, Thursday, June 10, 2021.



Mr Nketia said the NDC played a very pivotal role in the writing of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.



He explained that the 1992 Constitution which stood the test of time laid the platform for the country’s democracy to thrive till this day.



Mr Nketia, therefore, touted the achievements of the NDC and said it cannot be compared to any other political party in Ghana.



“You will agree with me that maybe our performance will be better. But as we stand here, the NDC remains the most successful party in Ghana since our independence. So we have every reason to be proud of our party. When it comes to development, NDC arguably is a political party that has a track record that will be difficult to beat by any other political party in this country,” he said.



NDC’s History



The National Democratic Congress was founded by Jerry Rawlings, who had been the military leader of Ghana since 1981. In 1992, the National Democratic Congress led the successful transition to multi-party competition, an example of authoritarian-led democratization. The NDC won the 1992 and 1996 elections.



The symbol for the party is an umbrella with the head of a dove at the tip. The party colours are red, white, green, and black, and the party slogan or motto is “Unity, stability, and development.”