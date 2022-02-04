$298m Kumasi market deteriorating – Traders lament

Regional News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The $298-million Kumasi Kejetia Market in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region, which was inaugurated for business in 2019, has started deteriorating.



Some slabs have broken apart while the painting on some metal rods is peeling off, thus, causing the metals to rust.



The traders have attributed to deterioration to lack maintenance by the management and board of the market.



The General Secretary of the Kumasi Kejetia Trader's Association, Mr Reuben Amey, who spoke to Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah, described the development as unfortunate.



He expressed surprise about why the management and the board have sat unconcerned about the rate of deterioration of the market.



Mr Amey said the traders cannot sit down aloof as the market falls apart since they would be the hardest hit should that happen.



He, therefore, called on the government to intervene and ensure periodic maintenance of the facility