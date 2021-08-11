295 road crash deaths recorded in Ashanti since January - MTTD

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

• The Ashanti region has recorded the highest road crashes this year



• The region has recorded 1,826 accidents so far within the period



• A total of 304 cases are recorded monthly



The Ashanti region has recorded one of the highest number of road crashes this year, the region’s Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has stated.



Data from the unit show that from January to July, 295 people have been killed on the region’s roads as a result of some 1,826 accidents with an average of 49 people perishing on a monthly basis, graphic.com.gh reports.



It also stated that averagely, two people die from road crashes each day, with 11 serious injuries also recorded within the period.



Additionally, data from the MTTD show that the Ashanti region records 10 daily accidents, totally to 304 cases monthly.



Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahene, the Ashanti Regional Police MTTD Commander, and the Head of Regulations, Inspections and Compliance of the National Road Safety Authority, Kwame Kondua Atuahene, shared that on the national scale, an average of 2,000 deaths are recorded yearly with many left with various types of disabilities.



They were speaking during the launch of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Association of Vulcanisers Ghana (AVG) in Kumasi.



Kwame Kondua Atuahene also added that one of the other things that contribute to high numbers of accidents (30%), are substandard tyres, urging the Association to ensure they maintain professionalism in that regard.



He also stressed that the government is working timeously to ensure that these crashes are reduced.



