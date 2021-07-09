$28m loan: What will happen if an MP secures a loan to buy a car? - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah asks

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance Lecturer, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has supported the $28 million car loan for MPs.



Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, on Tuesday, July 6, laid before Parliament a request for purchase of 275 vehicles for Members of the 8th Parliament.



According to the Finance Ministry's papers presented to Parliament, the loan will be sourced from the National Investment Bank (NIB).



By calculation, each MP is expected to receive over $100,000 for the purchase of a vehicle.



The Minister also presented a similar request for a $3.5 million car loan for members of the 8th Council of State for them to also purchase vehicles.



But scores on social media are calling on Parliament to throw out the request arguing the money should be used to ease the challenges of Ghanaians.



Reacting to the issue, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah is of a strong opinion that the MPs deserve the car loan.



He argued that the job of an MP comes with risks, so Ghanaians shouldn't have a problem with them buying cars.



To him, what should interest the citizenry is whether or not the MPs are effectively executing their duties, not a loan for them to buy cars.



'What will happen if an MP buys a V8? Look at where some of them come from, the risk and distance involved; so if the government helps an MP to secure a loan to buy a car, so what? My emphasis is for us to push them to execute their duties effectively," he asserted.



