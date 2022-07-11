28-year-old man wrongfully accused of robbery lynched at Komenda-Aburansa

Regional News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 28-year-old man, Festus Eduafo, who was an auto mechanic by profession has been wrongfully lynched by the Youth of Komenda-Aburansa in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abraim Municipality of the Central Region.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased was on Monday, July 4, 2022, at around 5:00 going to visit his five-year-old son who is with his elder sister and his brother-in-law at Komenda-Aborbeano.



Hon. Prince Acquah, the Assembly Member for Ekumfi Asaafa where the deceased hailed from said the deceased was with his junior brother in Accra over the weekend so he set off from Accra on Monday around 10:00 am and got to Aburansa where he was going to take a taxi to Aborbeano.



All attempts by the brother-in-law and Sister to reach the deceased on phone proved futile and they got more worried as per their calculation from the time he set off the deceased should have arrived at his destination but he was nowhere to be found.



On Tuesday, July 5, all attempts to hear from him didn’t materialize hence a report was made at Komenda Police Station.



So it was on Wednesday, July 6, when someone used the deceased phone to call his mother and informed her that the owner of the phone has been lynched by the people of Aburansa who wrongfully identified him as a thief.



After seeing some videos of the scene, the murdered person was identified to be him and the police were informed accordingly.



Meanwhile, information gathered revealed that the body of the deceased is nowhere to be found, while other rumors claim that he has been buried secretly in the bush by the Youths of Komenda-Aburansa.



The deceased after he was severely beaten was said to have been sent to the Chief’s Palace but the Youth warned the Chief to stay away from the matter, hence he was killed and allegedly buried secretly.



Meanwhile, residents in the Ekumfi Asasfa are seeking Justice for the innocent man and are appealing to the Inspector General of Police and the Central Regional Police Commander to cause the arrest of all those responsible for the lynching of the deceased.



The family of the deceased is still searching for where he was buried.



A report indicates that six Youth from the Komenda-Aburansa were arrested but four have been released living two in the Komenda Police Custody assisting police with Investigation.