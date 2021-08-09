28-year-old man suffering from cerebral palsy missing

General News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has served notice of a man suffering from cerebral palsy, who has gone missing.



In a public announcement, it said that "The general public is hereby informed about the missing person of our son/brother who was last seen on Sunday 8th August 2021 around 5:00pm. The name is Theophilus Kwame Adjei Kwado."



It continued that "He is 28 years old and fair in complexion. He is slim with an average height. He is suffering from Cerebral Palsy leading to visible physical disabilities and difficulty in audible speech."



It concluded by appealing to the public for help on locating him.



"We are therefore pleading to the general public to kindly report to the nearest police station with any information of his whereabout or call 0559314354/0556385470. We also plead with the media stations, bloggers and social media users to use their platforms in helping us find Theophilus," it said.















