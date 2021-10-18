28-year-old man slashes friend’s penis after taking picture of him naked while bathing

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 28-year-old man has slashed his friend’s penis and stabbed him in the thigh after the latter, Kwesi John, took a picture of his naked body while bathing at Kobina Ansa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



Information gathered by EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan indicates that the two friends are workers at a Block Factory owned by the Assemblyman for the Electoral Area, Justice Abban Kansa.



On Saturday, the suspect Abeiku, age 28, went to the victim’s house and decided to have a bath. While bathing, the victim suddenly started shouting and calling the suspect to rush out of the bathroom.



Out of fear and not sure of what was happening, he rushed out of the bathroom naked only for his friend to take a picture of his nakedness with his mobile phone for an unknown motive.



Not happy with what his friend had done, the suspect insisted that the victim deletes the picture from the phone but he declined.



Later in the evening, the two reportedly met again and the suspect insisted that the victim deletes the picture which he still refused and this led to hot verbal exchanges between them.



In the heat of the exchanges, a fight ensued and in the process, the suspect slashed the victim’s penis and stabbed him in the thigh. He then took the phone and deleted his naked picture from it.



The victim was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where he is in critical condition receiving treatment.



The incident was reported to Yamoransa police station and the suspect was arrested and assisting investigation.