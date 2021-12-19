270 graduate from Biriwa VTRI, charged to use skills to impact lives

Regional News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: GNA

A total of 270 trainees have graduated from the Biriwa Vocational Training and Rehabilitation Institute (VTRI) with a call on them to use their skills and knowledge to transform their communities.



That would help propagate the benefits of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and reduce the rate of unemployment as more people would be encouraged to pursue these entrepreneurship programmes.



Mr Samuel Kwashie Amegbor, the Manager of Biriwa VTRI, made the call at the Ninth Graduation ceremony on the theme: “Quality TVET for Nation Building; The Role of TVET Providers in Ghana”



The 270 trainees comprised 179 males and 92 females and were trained in Catering Services, Carpentry and Joinery, Leather Works, Dressmaking, Building and Construction, and Motor Vehicle Mechanization.



The rest are Welding and Fabrication, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, General Electricals and Computer Hardware Servicing.



Mr Amegbor said the graduation served as an honour of the trainees who were disciplined and committed to their studies and had now completed successfully.



The ceremony also provided the platform for the institute to display its handiworks, capabilities and creativity to the public.



He called for an improved management and quality of TVET systems to attract the youth into skills acquisition to curb the unemployment situation.



Mr Amegbor urged the Government to construct an overpass across the highway near the school to ensure the safety of students.



He appealed for the construction of at least five boreholes to improve water access to the school and staff bungalows to improve supervision of trainees and enforcement of discipline on campus.



Mrs Mawusi Nudekor Awity, the Director General of TVET Services, said her appointment placed a huge responsibility on her to spark fresh energy to raise standards and ensure that all TVET schools had quality consumables and state-of-the-art tools and equipment.



This is to build a world class institution of quality TVET across the world.



Mrs Awity charged TVET graduates to up their game as “the success story cannot be told without producing quality graduates from the institutions.”



She called on them to be worthy ambassadors of TVET and prove to the world that technical and vocational education was not for the unintelligent.