27-year-old man loses his life after 'fighting' over a girl

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police arrests man and his girlfriend



I keep crying at night - Deceased's father



Man stabs his rival



27-year-old Kwame Buckman has met his untimely death after being stabbed by his rival on Boxing Day, December 26.



The incident happened at Dwease, a town close to Konongo in the Ashanti Region.



According to eyewitnesses, the deceased proposed to the suspect's girlfriend and upon hearing the news, stormed the town with a knife to commit the criminal act.



Narrating the incident to JoyNews, one of the eyewitnesses said the suspect - Pius Osei Kankam - is a non-resident of Dwease. He resides at Praso, the next town after where the incident happened.



“They fought because of the girl. Pius, the suspect doesn’t hail from here, he lives at Praso the next town. He came here with the intention of killing him that is why he had a knife on him,” a resident of Dwease said.



“Buckman proposed to his girlfriend, so yesterday, the girl identified him to the suspect and that triggered the fight,” he added.



The father of the deceased, Kofi Mensah, upon hearing the demise of his son was shattered.



He said he cannot sleep at night because he keeps shedding tears.



“We were home when I was told that my son has been stabbed. When I came, he had been rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead, I have been crying the whole night,” he told JoyNews.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Konogo Police for investigations.



The suspect, Pius Osei Kankam together with his girlfriend are in police grips assisting investigations.