27-year-old man arrested with human skeletons

Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com

A 27-year-old man, Agya Asuo is in the grips of Assin Praso Police Command in the Assin North District in the Central Region after human skulls were found in his room at Assin Bereku.



The Assemblyman for the area Charles Saasi said before the skull is buried, the Chiefs in the area will have to pour libation and perform other rituals.



He added that the suspect Agya Asuo is alleged to be mentally impaired.



The angry residents of Assin Beraku beat the Suspect with sticks, metal, and other weapons after the skeleton was retrieved in his room. The suspect was caught Wednesday evening.



Police have started investigations into the incident.



This comes few days after the police arrested Richard Appiah, a 28-year-old architect who is believed to have murdered the three people. He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.



The three victims are 12 and 15 years old young men and another yet-to-be-identified man.



