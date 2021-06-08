27-year-old hairdresser stabs lover to death for being denied grasscutter soup

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Police at Abesim in Sunyani municipality have arrested Hilda Asumani, a 27- year-old hairdresser, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Prince Yaw Aboagye, to death.



The deceased, 30, who suffered multiple wounds on his neck and chin, is said to have been in a relationship with the suspect for about six years and had a child.



Some co-tenants of the couple told 3news.com that the love birds had engaged in series of unprovoked quarrels for some time now but they found the man dead on Tuesday morning.



Narrating what led to the unfortunate situation, a resident who pleaded anonymity said Hilda and her boyfriend had a misunderstanding last Sunday as the former suspected Prince, popularly known as Engineer, of having an affair with another woman.



Hilda seized Prince’s phone later and that led to a squabble which was later resolved though she refused to give him back his phone.



A police source also indicated that the two lovebirds engaged in another tangle after the deceased denied the suspect to take part in a grass cutter meal that he was enjoying in the evening.



Hilda, a mother of two, allegedly stabbed her lover four times on the neck and chin and sensing danger, tried to stop the blood that oozed from the wounds with a bedspread.



The deceased was later found lying lifeless in front of their room in a pool of blood.



The body has since been deposited at the Bono Regional Hospital for postmortem while the suspect is assisting police in investigations.