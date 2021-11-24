27-year-old farmer jailed seven years for defilement

General News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Asamankese Circuit Court has sentenced one Majid Seidu, 27, to seven years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 15-year-old girl.



The convict, a farmer defiled the minor on October 24, 2021, in an uncompleted building at Akyem Oda Nkwanta.



After his act, he threatened the victim not to tell anyone about the incident.



The mother of the victim discovered that her daughter was struggling to walk following which she asked what was wrong with her.



However, the victim told her mother there was nothing wrong with her.



Rather, she (victim) confided in her friend and told her the convict had defiled her.



The friend then told the mother of the victim about the incident on October 25, 2021, who subsequently told the father.



The parents reported the incident to the Police following which the convict was arrested on October 27, 2021.



Upon investigation, he (convict) confessed to the crime but when he was arraigned in court, he pleaded not guilty.



He told the court he had consensual sex with the victim because they were dating.



He told the court the minor enjoyed the sex because he managed to have sex with her several times and in most cases, three rounds each time that had sex.



The presiding judge, His Honour Abass Abubakar Adams then remanded him in custody and reappeared in court today, Tuesday, November 23, 2021.



When he appeared in court today, he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty and asked the court to temper justice with mercy.



He was then sentenced on his own plea, Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening reported.



After he was sentenced, the convict burst into tears claiming he had regretted his action.