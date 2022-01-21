27-year-old businessman in court for allegedly stealing over GH¢100K

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Man pleads not guilty to charges of stealing



John Adu unable to provide explanation for missing money



Truck load of electrical materials worth GH¢513,868 returns from Koforidua empty



A businessman has dragged a colleague to the Accra Circuit Court after the latter allegedly stole GH¢111,548 worth of electrical materials from the former.



John Kwasi Adu, 27, has so far pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing leveled against him before the Afia Owusua Appiah court, reports graphic.com.gh.



Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, the prosecuting officer on the case, told the court that on September 2, 2021, the complainant gave a truck load of electrical materials for sale to the accused to be conveyed to customers in Koforidua.



The truck comprised of 24 television coils, 20 cables, 50 double screws, 48 extensions, among other items worth GH¢513,868, with the necessary checks having been done together with the warehouse keeper.



Inspector Alorwu added that having satisfied himself with the records, the accused returned from his errand with an empty truck but was only able to account for GH¢393,720.



Asked where the balance of GH¢111,548 was, the accused, John Kwasi Adu, was unable to provide any reasonable excuse, pleading with the complainant to give him time to reconcile his account and get back to him.



The prosecutor added that “Adu then went into hiding for three months and the complainant reported the case to the Police, leading to Adu’s arrest.”



After its last sitting, the accused was granted a bail in the sum of GH¢100,000, with two sureties to be justified.



The case will be re-called on February 15, 2022, the report added.