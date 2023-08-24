27 suspected land guards at Borteyman granted over GH¢4 million bail

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The 27 suspected land guards involved in alleged prohibited activities at Borteyman in Accra have been granted bail after spending two weeks on remand at Nsawam Medium Security Prison.



The accused were granted bail by the Circuit Court in Accra in the sums of GH¢150,000 each pegging the combined bail sum of the 27 at GH¢4,050, 000.



The sitting judge, His Honour Mr Samuel Bright Acquah in addition to the bail sum said they should produce three sureties.



Upon ruling on the application for bail by the defence lawyers, the judge, Mr Acquah adjourned the case to September 5, 2023.



The accused had each pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit; false communication and prohibition of activities of land guards on their first day on August 10.



They were arrested on August 9 after they were said to have been involved in land guard activities.



Their lawyers have since contested that accusation against their clients.



Brief facts



Per the brief facts of the case presented to the Court, the Prosecution said, the Complainant Kenneth Brobbey is a pensioner.



Whilst the accused persons are; Adam Abdulla, (Excavator Operator), Abdul Ahmed, (mate), Abdulai Musah, (City Guard), Ali Musah, (businessman), Faisal Kassim, (farmer), Issah Mohammed, (Batcher), Sumala Amin, (footballer), Alhassan Osman, (Security man), Dawuda Namba, (businessman), Razak Yahaya, (Butcher) and Musah Ibrahim, (driver).



The others are Ibrahim Adamu,(Painter), Yusif Musah, (Footballer), Muniru Yusif, (Businessman), Muda Haref, (businessman), Willaim Addo, (motorbike Mechanic), Razak Abdul Raman, (butcher), Yakubu Saheed, (security man), Bashiru Issa.



The rest include; Wahab Moro, Maxwell Kuma, Mohammed Samdeen, Yaw Anthony alias Dogman, Wazil Mohammed, Abdallah Nicholas, and Mustapha.



The Prosecution stated that, in the year 2021, suspect, Benefor Kofi Ben Asamoah of Asamoah Properties demanded and collected $350,000 dollars from the complainant under the pretext of selling three acres of land situated at East Legon near Trassacco to him.



It’s stated, that the suspect after collecting the money asked the complainant to wait as he was eager to begin development.



The Prosecution said the complainant after several demands to go on the land was called on August 9, 2023, by suspect Benefor Asamoah to come and observe.



Grading and demarcation



It stated that the grading and demarcation of the land and the complainant in the company of his agent (Eric Ansah) went to the land and met the accused persons on the land and protected the Bulldozer operators and the mate to grade the land.



While the complainant was at the site observing the grading, representatives of Top-kings and Trassacco who were fighting on the land called the Police to report the activities of the land and the grading.



It said, Police patrol teams from the Accra Regional Headquarters swiftly moved to the scene and arrested the accused persons.



“Complainant preliminary, investigation revealed that suspect Benefor Kofi Ben Asamoah engaged the Service of the accused persons led by accused Muda Haref.



“Further investigation revealed that, suspect Benefor Kofi Ben Asamoah currently (at large) invited victim Kenneth Brobbey to come and witness the grading of the land he had purportedly sold to him.



“The accused persons were charged with the provisional charge and brought before this Court, whilst efforts are underway to get Benefor Kofi Ben Asamoah arrested for investigation. Case still under investigation,” it stated.