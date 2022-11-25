General News of Friday, 25 November 2022

256 teachers sue GES, government over their mass failure in promotional exams



Some 256 teachers who sat for their promotional examination in December 2021 at the Ada Training College have filed a lawsuit against the Ghana Education Service.



The lawsuit, which names the Attorney General as a respondent, challenges the failure of all 256 teachers who sat for the examination.



The teachers who are currently on the Assistant Director Grade II rank, were expecting to pass the examination and receive a promotion to the position of Assistant Director I.



But according to the legal representative of the teachers, James Enu, it is bizarre that all the candidates failed the examination.



He noted that a petition was filed by the aggrieved teachers with GES, which reported that it found nothing untoward about the results after conducting its investigations into the matter.



But according to the lawyer, his clients believed that the GES did not conduct any investigations into the issue and therefore instructed him to write to the service to request their scripts and scores, but he received no response to that effect.



The lawyer expressed worry about the fact that the GES did not disclose the pass mark prior to the examination and only informed his clients that they had all failed after they had sat for the examination.



The teachers are requesting that the examination results be set aside as part of the relief sought in court.



They are also asking the court to order GES to furnish the applicants with their exam scores and scripts, as well as put an injunction on the defendant to prevent them from organizing other exams until the determination of the case.



A representative of the teachers, Oheneba Akyea Mensah, according to a GNA report, says they have all been affected psychologically, emotionally, and physically, making it difficult for them to properly discharge their duties as teachers.



He noted that some of their colleagues during the exam did not have index numbers and were asked to use their staff numbers, adding that one was also absent and another got involved in an accident, but all of them were declared failed.



According to him, their pursuit of the matter is to set a precedent, as this is not the first time such an incident has occurred.



Meanwhile, the Tema High Court B, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, which is hearing the case, has set December 12, 2022, for the movement of the application.



