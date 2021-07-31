25-yr-old pupil-teacher jailed for defiling 10-year-old pupil

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: crimecheckghana.org

A 25-year-old Junior High School pupil-teacher, known as Aaron has been jailed twelve years for defiling his ten-year-old pupil in a computer laboratory.



According to him, he organized extra classes for students in form three who were due to sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) after normal lessons.



He said on one faithful day whiles he was waiting in the computer lab to attend to his class, the little girl entered the lab and joined him to watch a movie on his laptop. Left alone in the room, he admitted he started having sexual affections for the girl.



To his amazement, he indicated that the girl consented to sleep with him when he requested so he bonked her. That was his doom day, he narrated.



“When she came to me, I asked her to go home but she insisted she wouldn’t go. She said she was interested in the movie she was watching and that her mother wouldn’t have any problem even if she kept long outside. I have been hearing the girl was a spoilt child and if not because of her, I had never had sex before.” He told crimecheckghana.



Aaron however, alleged it might be a set-up by some of his colleagues to get him out of the school because he thought it was strange how the little girl’s mother got to know of the incident.



The remorseful teacher said the victim’s mother came to the school the following day after the incident to confront him and he admitted indulging in the act.



He said his headteacher who was surprised he could engage in such an act pleaded on his behalf and asked the woman for an out-of-court settlement which she initially agreed.



Later, the beleaguered gentleman said the woman came back to the school the next day but this time, with a Police Inspector and a CID officer without his knowledge. He said after he confessed again, he was rounded up by the police officers.



“The woman came with a man and woman and introduced the man as her husband but it was a lie. It was a police inspector. The other woman who was from the CID was also behind the school listening to us. Immediately I confessed to engaging in the act, the CID officer came in and together with the man introduced as police officers and they arrested me.” He said.



He was sent to a Kumasi Circuit Court and was jailed twelve years. Aaron who has so far served three years of his sentence says his major regret is his thwarted dream of going to University.