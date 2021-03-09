Regional News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

25-yr-old maths teacher in need of GH¢32,000 to undergo hip replacement surgery

Ms. Portia Afriyie is the only mathematics teacher for the Katakyiwa M/A JHS

A 25-year-old female Mathematics Teacher, Portia Afriyie, of Katakyiwa M/A Basic School in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti region, urgently needs GH¢32,000 to undergo surgery or risk being paralyzed in the coming days.



Ms. Portia Afriyie, the only mathematics teacher for the Katakyiwa M/A JHS is suffering from Avascular Necrosis of the left hip which requires a total replacement through open surgery.



According to Dr. Ballu Sibiri, Orthopaedic/Spine Surgeon at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Ms. Portia will paralyse if she doesn’t undergo surgery any time soon.



The Orthopaedic/Spine Surgeon explains” because Ms. Portia is a sickle cell patient and suffering from Avascular Necrosis her left hip bone has sharply deformed with all her cartilages gone leaving a little that they could hold to perform replacement surgery’’.



The young teacher is, therefore, appealing to the public for support to enable her to undergo surgery which will cost her Thirty-Two Thousand Ghana cedi’s only (GH¢32, 000.00).



“Currently, am left alone in the house I can’t walk to school to teach. The Doctors say I will paralyze if they don’t perform urgent surgery on me. The money they are demanding for I can’t afford it. My parents also don’t have the financial muscles to pay for my surgery cost’’



She disclosed: “Currently I have been moving from Church to church with my mother soliciting for financial support to enable me to undergo the surgery. My wish is to impact society through teaching but my current situation is shutting my vision in life’’ she broke down in tears.



She added: “My biggest worry now is my final year students who don’t have any mathematics teacher to teach them. I know if I don’t return soon to teach them they will fail their exams. I’m begging Ghanaians to donate to support the cost of my surgery so I can return to post as soon as possible and work for Ghana and the Katakyiwa community.