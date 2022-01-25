25-year-old woman found dead in a bush at Bankyim in Tarkwa

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region:



The lifeless body of a lady believed to be about 25 years has been found at Bankyim, a suburb of Tarkwa.



The lady who is yet to be identified was lying naked with her dress and bag beside her.



It is believed that her assailants hit her with sticks which resulted in a struggle before she was finally killed.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Assembly Member for the area, Michael Ansah said the body was identified in the bush on Monday, January 24.



He explained that the deceased had an anklet on with some tattoos on various parts of her body.



He said, “I have informed the Nsuta Police command who have gone to the scene to convey the body to the mortuary while investigation begins,”