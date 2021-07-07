You are here: HomeNews2021 07 07Article 1303768

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

25-year old jailed 10 years for defilement

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The court found him guilty after trial and sentenced him to ten years in prison in hard labor The court found him guilty after trial and sentenced him to ten years in prison in hard labor

The Aflao Circuit Court presided over by Mr. Joseph Ofosu Behome has sentenced Kwami Ayee to ten years imprisonment with hard labor for defiling a girl aged nine.

The convict, a 25-year old Togolese gardener resident at Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality defiled the victim around Klikor, in the Ketu South in January this year.

Sergeant Aikins Kaklaku, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant (victim’s father) reported at the Agbozume District Police Station around 1015hours on January 01, 2021, to report, said the incident happened about 0900hours same day when he went out for work.

He said the victim’s father had calls from neighbors that the convict was sexually abusing the daughter who had gone out with another girl to fetch water from a well in the vicinity.

Sgt Kaklaku said the suspect saw two girls fetching water including the victim and called her, lured her to a Kindergarten classroom at Agbodokope/Klikor, and defiled her.

The prosecution said a woman, who chanced upon the act in the classroom after the other girl informed him that a man had called the victim, raised an alarm, attracting neighbors to the scene.

The Prosecution said together the neighbors made an arrest, phoned the victim’s father, and then brought the convict to the Police station and handed him over to the Police.

He said the convict was arraigned and charged with defilement after the medical examination conducted on the victim revealed that her hymen was absent with mild bleeding around the vagina suggesting a penetration.

The prosecution said the convict however pleaded not guilty to the charge and denied having sexual intercourse with the victim in court.

The court found him guilty after trial and sentenced him to ten years in prison in hard labor.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sports

Current Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew compares leadership styles of Gyan, Appiah and Mensah

Business

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Patient capital of up to 15-yrs is coming – Ofori-Atta assures businesses

Entertainment

Ghanaian singer, KiDi

KiDi ‘dragged’ on social media for charging GH¢15,000 as ticket fee for concert

Africa

L-R: Bashir (Sudan), Zuma (South Africa), late Kaunda (Zambia), Gbagbo (Ivory Coast)

African ex-presidents who were jailed: Zuma, Bashir, Kaunda etc.

Opinions

Your age doesn’t matter; you must always have the capacity to make the right decisions

Are you making the right decisions in your life?