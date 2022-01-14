25-year-old Ghanaian killed in the US by careless driver in hit and run

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Authorities in the United States of America have confirmed the death of Mohammed Sani Razaku, a Ghanaian resident of Newark, following a hit and run incident, MyNewsGh.com reports.



Sani Razaku died early Monday morning when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding what authorities say is a motorized scooter on a city street.



The young Ghanaian was struck by the car at about 12:04 a.m. as he rode the scooter on McCarter Highway between Market Street and Raymond Boulevard in Newark.



Sani Razaku died instantly at the scene and the same was pronounced by medics.



This was confirmed by Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara who gave a joint statement about the sad incident.



The suspect driver of the car that killed the young Ghanaian had a passenger in the car and both suffered eye injuries when they were hit by pieces of the car’s broken windshield.



The driver of the car tried to run from the scene but was arrested by Newark police officers.



The man, whose name was not immediately released, was cited by city police for careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. A criminal investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, the statement said.



So far condolences have been pouring in on social media where Razaku was active and promoted his Muslim faith strongly.