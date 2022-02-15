25 robbery suspects arrested from Feb 1-14

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The police administration within the past two weeks, from February 1 to February 14, has arrested 25 robbery suspects.



The suspects were arrested in their various hideouts across the country.



The suspects are Moses Walewale, Kwame Ansong, Nana Kow Mensah, Eric Abi Aidoo, Bismark Abugri, Kanita Gariba Zule, Eliasu Awudu, Abubakar Ali, Haruna Mohammed, Nicholas Mills, and Dennis Mawuli.



The others are Nana Kwame, Jojo Kwame Nhyira, Kwadwo Peter aged, Kwame Barko, Ebenezer Pupulapu, Francis Mahama, Alexander Agyeman, Badu Gabriel, Nii Addo, Kwesi Arthur, Evans Koffie, Baba Shaibu Iddrisu and Michael Divuo.



The Police in a statement said this success was possible due to the effective collaboration between the police and the affected communities.



The Police expressed confidence that if communities continue to partner with them in their crime-fighting efforts, “together we can make our country safer today than it was yesterday, and more peaceful today than tomorrow.”