25 persons arrested for attempting to rescue suspects in police custody

Source: GNA

The Police have arrested 25 people in Wa for attempting to forcefully rescue the

three suspects in Police custody for flogging the protagonists in the Wa sex tape saga.



Suspects were part of a mob that besieged the Wa Police Station on Wednesday, June 01, 2022, to demand the release of Sidiki Osman, Bushiran Khigir, and Issahaku Mahama who were arrested earlier in the day and were in Police custody.



These were contained in a press release signed by Police Chief Inspector Ms. Grace Ansah-Akrofi, of the Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.



It said the irate mob pelted the charge office and adjoining offices with stones and other implements, adding that the youth also set vehicle tyres ablaze on some major streets in the Municipality.



"In addition, they emptied the contents of dust bins on these roads and caused damage to some streetlights and poles as well as some private property along these roads. The rioting mob also blocked the major streets, obstructing the free movement of vehicles," the press release said.



"We find the mob action which was calculated to derail the course of justice for the victims who were flogged in the Wa viral video unacceptable, and we condemn it in no uncertain terms."



It said all the suspects and others who would be arrested in the course of investigations and found culpable would be arraigned.