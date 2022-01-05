25 Bed Capacity Hospital to curtail maternal and neonatal mortality Commissioned at Bongo-Soe

General News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A 25-Bed capacity hospital has been commissioned at Bongo-Soe in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.



The hospital, which is known as Ayire Clinic, was constructed at the cost of ¢10,000,000.00, has an Outpatients Department (OPD), 4 Consulting rooms, Pharmacy Unit, an Injection room, ICT, and General Administration Units, a Doctor’s bed resting room, three wards, and two washrooms.



The aim of the facility is to increase and provide access to effective and quality health care for the Community.



In an interview at Bongo-Soe, the Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Ayire Adongo indicated that the facility is the brainchild of the Savannah Cultural Foundation, a local organisation that seeks to conserve and promote indigenous knowledge through active participation of rural people in identifying and preserving their political, cultural and indigenous practices in livelihood security in Northern Ghana.





Mr. Adongo stated that the Upper East Region contributes greatly to maternal and neonatal mortality in Ghana and improving this sad situation where a mother in an attempt to give birth loses a life necessitated the construction of the hospital as a contribution to addressing the rather negative socio-economic development indices.



Fortunately, he added that there are Specialist Doctors from home and in the diaspora such as the United States of America, Germany, and Ukraine collaborating in the development agenda of a Specialist hospital, a Research Centre, a Teaching Hospital, and the establishment of a Nurses and Midwifery Training school.



All these individuals are contributing immensely to the realisation of these development agendas.



The Medical Director of the Ayire Clinic, Dr. Kofi Asaare-Ansah stated that the facility is a dream come true, after years of hard work, determination, perseverance, and focus. More especially in achieving this noble goal of providing health care for all ages to the people of Bongo-Soe and Ghana at large.



Dr. Asaare-Ansah said even though the project is 5 % complete, it is his prayer that the vision of the facility will come to fruition in the coming years.



The Official Consular of Ghana to Ukraine, and a Board Member of Ayire Clinic, Dr. Albert Kitcher expressed joy that the facility stands for excellence and for wellbeing in galvanising diversity of experience from all facets of the health sector to propel to deliver the health needs of the people.