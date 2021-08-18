249,600 doses of UNICEF facilitated AstraZeneca arrive in Ghana

Health News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines through the #COVAX facility arrived in Ghana following facilitation by UNICEF.



UNICEF said it “continues to fulfill its commitment to fight the #COVID19 pandemic, as it facilitated the arrival of 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines this morning through the #COVAX (GAVI, WHO, CEPI & UNICEF as an implementing partner) facility.



“The vaccines donated by the UK Government will further support the ongoing vaccination campaign.



“The Honorable Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, together with a Representative of the UK High Commission, Mr. John Whittle, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, UNICEF Representative, Chief Director of The Ministry of Health and EPI Manager received the vaccines at the Kotoka International Airport.



“Let’s stay safe and continue observing hygiene protocols to overcome the pandemic. We’re all safe when everyone is safe.”





Today @UNICEFGhana , together with the @mohgovgh and other partners, were on grounds to recieve 249,600 #COVAX vaccines and to ensure their safe transport to the @KorleBuHospital where they will be stored. The vaccines were donated by the #UK Government ????????. #UNinGhana pic.twitter.com/4438N1nrFi — UNinGhana (@UNinGhana) August 18, 2021

249,600 doses of AstraZeneca #COVID19 vaccines arrived this morning through the #COVAX facility. The vaccines, donated by the UK Gov’t will support the ongoing vaccination campaign.@UNICEF, an implementing partner of #COVAX facilitated the transport of the vaccines to #Ghana. pic.twitter.com/TVACPeCYBJ — UNICEF Ghana (@UNICEFGhana) August 18, 2021