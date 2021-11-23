24-year-old man missing, complaint lodged with police

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Mentally-challenged man goes missing



24-year-old man left home on Saturday



Complaint lodged with police for investigations to be conducted



A complaint has been lodged with the Darkuman Police about the disappearance of their 24-year-old man, Kwaku Pamfo Bambel.



According to a police extract sighted by GhanaWeb, Kwame Osman and Anthony Essel friends of the missing man reported the disappearance of Pambel to the police on Sunday, November 21, 2021.



According to the extract, the former of the complainants reported that on “20-11-2021, at about 6:30 pm, he returned from town and found out that their friend by name Kwame Pamfo Bambel of age 24 years, who is mentally challenged left their house to an unknown destination and had since not returned.”



They have since been entreated by the police to make radio and television announcements about the disappearance of their friend while investigations continue into the matter.



Pamfo Bambel is said to have been last seen wearing a camouflage top.



