24-year-old boy stabbed to death in Tema over drugs

Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

A young man stabbed his 24-year-old friend, Dennis Kudah over a disagreement in the presence of 6 other friends but was left to perish on Monday, December 27.



SVTV Africa upon hearing reports visited the family at Tema Site 12 where the incident occurred for some information. DJ Nyaami gathered that the suspect, Carlos stabbed him after Dennis slapped him over some missing drugs.



Speaking to eyewitness Richard Amuzu, he indicated that “Carlos said they couldn’t find one codeine he was looking for and one thing led to another. Kudah slapped him and he took the knife and stabbed him. After he left for another room thinking he had killed someone but none of the six boys made any attempt to get help.”



Kudah’s mother, Favour also revealed that upon hearing the news rushed to the scene to find her son in a pool of blood.



“The knife was still in his body when I got there. I went into the house and they were busily scrubbing his blood off the floor. He had been there for a long time and none of his friends helped,” she said.



According to Madam Favour, Carlos is currently in police custody.



