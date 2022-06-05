24 people travelled from Libya to Israel, and only 8 of us survived - Ghanaian narrates

Diasporia News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Israel based Ghanaian, Kofi Marfo, has revealed that together with other Africans, they planned to make a trip across Egypt to Israel through the desert, but only a few survived.



In a chat on SVTV Africa, Kofi Marfo mentioned that he began the journey from Libya with twenty-three people, seven of whom are Ghanaians.



According to him, it was a fatal journey, but they agreed to make that journey.



“The agent leading us does not mind if you die. If you are arrested or shot, no one stops. The journey continues. Only eight of us survived. When we got to Israel, we were arrested. Some of us were deported and only three of us are still here.”



Mr Marfo disclosed that he did not have a smooth run in the first few years of his stay in Israel.



He added that the Israeli immigration arrested him three times, and he was deported once.



Speaking on the availability of jobs in Israel, Kofi Marfo revealed that many Ghanaians overwork themselves to death.



“Some people work sixteen hours a day and go to another cleaning job for two hours before coming home. They don’t care for their health. If someone like this dies, I won’t bother attending their funeral because they only care about money,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Mr Marfo has stayed and worked in several countries in Africa before settling in Israel.



He’s lived in Cameroon, Gabon, Niger, and Libya.