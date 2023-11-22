24-hour economy was my idea in 2020 – Hassan Agyariga

Politics of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

The founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has stated that he originally proposed a 24-hour economy strategy for Ghana and not the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, the 24-hour economy proposal Mahama is being praised for was one of the ideals in his manifesto for the 2020 presidential elections.



Dr Ayariga bemoaned the fact that the policy has become an issue of national discussion because it has been spoken of by former President Mahama and his party, onuaonline.com reports.



“I am happy to hear that former president Mahama says he will introduce 24-hour economy for Ghanaians and suddenly it has become a serious topic for discussion and some people are calling on Ghanaians to listen and follow while others are asking other political leaders to bring their policies.



“Kindly read from Dr. Hassan Ayariga’s APC’s 2020 manifesto item number thirty, you will see a 24-hour production (a 3-shift system for companies, businesses, and workers). This is what the leader of the APC has been talking about, but we never pay heed to his policy, but when the major parties raise this same topic, then it becomes a serious policy,” he is quoted to have posted on social media by onuaonline.com.



The presidential hopeful then went on to provide evidence to support his claim, indicating in his 2020 manifesto a portion where he said he would introduce a 24-hour production in a three-shift system.



View a copy of Hassan Ayariga’s evidence below:







Background:



Former President John Dramani Mahama said that the next NDC government would put measures in place to encourage businesses in Ghana to operate for 24 hours.



He explained that the policy measure would include giving businesses incentives to operate both night and day; possibly in three shifts which means more jobs for the teaming youth of Ghana.



He added that paramount to the implementation of the 24-hour economy strategy is a police service that can ensure the protection of business during the night economy.



“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment,” he said.



Some Ghanaians, mostly from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including the presidential candidate of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, however, are not so enthused about the former president’s proposal.



Vice President Dr Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), at a campaign event in Nalerigu, in the North East Region, on Monday, November 20, 2023, attacked the 24-hour economy policy proposition put forth by Mahama.



Bawumia explained that the idea of a 24-hour economy was not new to Ghana and that it appeared Mahama does not understand the concept.



“John Mahama says he has a new idea, what is this new idea, he says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that promise,” Bawumia told a teeming crowd up north on his first visit since his election as flagbearer.



He listed among others; hospitals, power and fuel service providers and some chop bars, that are already operating 24 hours adding that thanks to digitalization, “you can transfer and receive money 24 hours.”



“He (Mahama) doesn’t understand his own policy, it does not make sense. I want you to note in 2024 we are having a new vision. I will bring new policy and we will transform this country. John Mahama is the past, Dr. Bawumia is the future,” Bawumia added to cheers from the crowd.



