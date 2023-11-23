24-hour economy: What a King Ahab type of mentality – Sam George slams Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over his attack on former President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal.



In a post shared on X on Thursday, November 23, 2023, Sam George indicated that Bawumia’s attack on Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is what persons with ‘mediocre minds’ do.



He said that while the vice president is yet to outline his policies that would help Ghana’s economy, he has resorted to attacking someone who has a plan for the country.



“When great minds are discussing and proposing transformational ideas for our economy, mediocre minds embark on a campaign attacking the great mind and his idea. What a King Ahab type of mentality,” Sam George wrote.



Then proceeded to mock the vice president's suggestion that chop bars in Ghana sell fufu for 24 hours.



“Good morning @MBawumia, whilst you are still unsure of what your plans for Ghana are and think we should make you President first before you tell us what you have not done in 7 years, I am headed for Walewale this weekend. I hear you operate a 24-hour chop bar there.



“I wish to place an advance order. Can you send me the GhanaPost GPS to your chop bar?” he teased.



Background:



Former President John Dramani Mahama said that the next NDC government would put measures in place to encourage businesses in Ghana to operate for 24 hours.



He explained that the policy measure would include giving businesses incentives to operate both night and day; possibly in three shifts which means more jobs for the teaming youth of Ghana.



He added that paramount to the implementation of the 24-hour economy strategy is a police service that can ensure the protection of business during the night economy.



“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment,” he said.



Some Ghanaians, mostly from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including the presidential candidate of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, however, are not so enthused about the former president’s proposal.



Vice President Dr Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), at a campaign event in Nalerigu, in the North East Region, on Monday, November 20, 2023, attacked the 24-hour economy policy proposition put forth by Mahama.



Bawumia explained that the idea of a 24-hour economy was not new to Ghana and that it appeared Mahama does not understand the concept.



“John Mahama says he has a new idea, what is this new idea, he says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that promise,” Bawumia told a teeming crowd up north on his first visit since his election as flagbearer.



He listed among others; hospitals, power and fuel service providers and some chop bars, that are already operating 24 hours adding that thanks to digitalization, “you can transfer and receive money 24 hours.”



“He (Mahama) doesn’t understand his own policy, it does not make sense. I want you to note in 2024 we are having a new vision. I will bring new policy and we will transform this country. John Mahama is the past, Dr. Bawumia is the future,” Bawumia added to cheers from the crowd.



He again criticised the proposal at another campaign event calling it "a bad idea".



“So, what is this 2024-hour economy, that you want to bring? It is purely an issue for any business. If you feel you would make money opening 24 hours; there is no law preventing you from opening.



“But this is one idea that John Mahama thinks he has brought. It is a bad idea. It is an idea that has not been thought through. It is a bad idea,” he said.



View Sam Georges's remarks plus a video of Bawumia's attack on Mahama’s 24-hour economy below:





