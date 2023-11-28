24-hour economy: Bawumia misses all the attention he used to get – Bawah Mogtari

Politics of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The special aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia rose on fake and cheap popularity.



This follows Vice President Bawumia's comments that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, John Mahama does not understand the 24-hour economy policy he is proposing.



Dr. Bawumia further stated that the 24-hour economy policy is being implemented in Ghana already at hospitals, fuel companies, among others.



Speaking on State of Affairs on GHOne TV with Francis Abban, the special aide to Mr. Mahama stated that the Vice President should know by now that the 24-hour economy is a groundbreaking policy.



“Don’t forget that this is a man who rose on the back of enormous popularity on cheap, fake, lies and propaganda. As I always say he must be missing out on all the attention. Because he is not sounding as special as he used to.



“If the Vice President will reflect very carefully on his strategy going forward; if he will reflect very carefully on his comments going forward, and if he will probably reflect more carefully, the level of criticism he actually puts out there and for any other person to think differently from him, I am sure it will do him enormous good.



“I hope that his handlers will pay very close attention. Coming from a man who touted himself as a man who has all our solutions, he ought to have to realize that this is indeed the groundbreaking conversation.”



Background



Former President John Mahama has pledged to establish a 24-hour economy when elected as President in the 2024 presidential election.



According to him, the policy would contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the majority of the Ghanaian youth.



In a statement to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day, Mr. Mahama said his administration will maximise the potential of agriculture, and provide critical social and IT infrastructure to stimulate economic growth.



“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.



“We will work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by this NPP administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which has robbed Ghana of its envious position as one of Africa’s leading destinations for investment. We will maximize the potential of agriculture and agribusiness and provide critical social and IT infrastructure to stimulate economic growth,” Mahama stated.



“Our policy priorities will imbue our young people with the “knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society” — the critical Green Skills our youth need to advance a sustainable world.”