You are here: HomeNews2021 10 27Article 1389454

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

23-year-old woman found dead in her room

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

The deceased has been identified as Doris Donkor The deceased has been identified as Doris Donkor

A 23-year-old woman, Doris Donkor, has allegedly been murdered in her room at Achinakrom in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The body of the seamstress was discovered Tuesday, 26 October 2021, in her room by her mother after they noticed a bad stench in the area.

The victim’s stomach had been cut, panties pulled down with her head covered with a bedsheet when she was found lying dead on her bed. A knife was beside the body.

The Assembly Member for the area, Noldy Amankwah, told Class News’ regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, that the victim was not seen again after she helped her mother with house chores on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

She said they called her cell phone several times which was going through but she did not answer the calls.

Mrs Amankwah said the victim's mother went to her room after they noticed a bad stench in the area only to find her dead.

She said the body has deposited at a morgue at Emina for preservation and autopsy.

The police has commenced investigations into the incident.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment

Sports

CKA Akonnor and David Duncan

Akonnor, Duncan unhappy over salary arrears - Report

Business

The authority is optimistic it will meet the annual target by December 31

GRA hits over GH¢39 billion revenue in first three quarters

Entertainment

Delay, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah are part the list of eligible female spinsters

6 female celebrities whose marriages will spark excitement on social media

Africa

Joshua Milton Blahyi was a notorious Liberian warlord. Public Domain Image

The chilling story of a Liberian warlord-turned-preacher

Opinions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Torgbui Fiti did not issue ultimatum but…