23-year-old taxi thief arrested

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 23-Year-old man who attempted to rob a KIA Morning vehicle on the night of 19th July, 2021 around Kpeshie Lagoon in the Greater Accra Region.



According to the police, the suspect, Prince Aboadem, with an accomplice who is currently on the run hired the taxi (driver’s name withheld) at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra and told the driver to take them to Nungua, also in Accra.



In an attempt to steal the vehicle, the suspects held the neck of the taxi driver against his seat to strangle him but the driver raised an alarm alerting the soldiers on duty at the Military Academy Training School to the scene and to the rescue of the driver.



The 23-Year-old Taxi thief, Prince Aboadem was arrested by the soldiers and handed over to the police while his accomplice fled.



Meanwhile, the Police have advised the general public, especially commercial drivers to continue to make personal security a priority.



The 23-Year-old Taxi thief, the police say is has been arraigned for court.