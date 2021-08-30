23-year-old man arrested for hanging human parts in his room

General News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command has arrested 23-year-old Joseph Amoah for allegedly hanging human parts including skulls on his window.



Confirming the arrest to Angel News, Deputy Central Regional PRO of the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Isaac Evans Ettie said that “the police proceeded to the scene to effect the arrest after receiving the report that the suspect was hanging human parts on his window for unknown reasons”.Assin Fosu human parts



He told Angel FM’s reporter, Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack, that photographs of the human parts as well as the scene were taken.



Inspector Evans Ettie added that the human parts have been retrieved and sent to St. Francis Xavier Hospital Morgue at Assin Fosu for investigation.



He concluded that the suspect is in police custody assisting investigations.







