23-year-old ex-convict arrested for recruitment scam

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An ex-convict, Samuel Sarpong, is in the grips of Esiama Divisional Police Command for allegedly defrauding several victims through a Facebook recruitment scam.



According to a report by Adomonline, the suspect using multiple identities including Lawyer King and Esther Afia Abankwa, on Facebook, lured his victims with the promise of providing them job opportunities in his company.



Police say several victims have parted with their monies to the suspect in the hopes of gaining employment favours.



Samuel, however, had his luck run out when he deceived a 23-year-old female school dropout into believing that he would assist her to continue her education.



The victim, a resident of Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region subsequently travelled to the Western Region to meet up with the suspect but ended up being duped by Samuel who bolted with her money and handbag containing her valuables.



The suspect, who posed as a taxi driver, managed to secure his victim’s mobile money pin and went ahead to withdraw an amount of GHC1,000 from her account when she arrived.



“Luck eluded the suspect this time around after he lured the lady from Nkawkaw to the District on Sunday, June 5. Many ladies in search of jobs mostly fall victim to him,” the Esiama Divisional Police Commander, Goodheart Hlordji said.



The suspect who was arrested with the intervention of a resident who came to the aid of his victim admitted to the police his involvement in the recruitment scam.



According to the suspect who is in the custody of the police and assisting in investigations, he has a girlfriend who is currently pregnant.